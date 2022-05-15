NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday shooting in North Charleston.

According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Warsaw Rd and Dorchester Rd just before 2:00 p.m.

One male victim was located.

Officers performed life-saving measures and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital for care.

Details on the victim’s injuries are limited.

No arrested have been made.

The investigation is ongoing and is currently under investigation by NCPD.

This is story is breaking and will be updated.