SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A 67-year-old man was found dead following a house fire in the Twin Oaks subdivision on Tuesday.

Summerville fire officials said the single-story home was “heavily involved with flames” when crews arrived just after 7:00 p.m.

A neighbor said she was looking outside and noticed the fire burning at her friend’s home next door. “I was in the house doing some work and I looked out our side window and all I could see was red flames, so I called 911 from the back porch,” said Linda Wells.

Wells was in a panic on the phone with dispatchers.

“They came very quickly. They were here very quickly. But the fire was so fast and so hot,” she recalled.

The flames were hot enough to melt two vehicles and the siding on Linda’s home next door began to melt from the heat, nearly turning to liquid.

“I was scared to death, to be honest with you. It was the first time I’d ever been scared,” she said.

Wells said two brothers lived next door, but only one was able to escape the fire. Willie G. Neimeyer, 67, did not survive – someone who meant a lot to his neighbor.

“Willie next door was one of my husband’s closest friends and he’s having a difficult time with that,” she said. “They were good friends- spent a lot of time talking with them. They work together, I mean they were in and out all the time. He was a sea captain and they talked about that and they enjoyed each other‘s company very much.”

Niemeyer was found by fire officials in the home’s sunroom, according to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers. He died at the scene.

Wells said it’s hard to accept a sudden loss like this. “It just kind of rattles you a little bit. One day at a time, that’s all you can do,” she said.

Coroner Brouthers said an autopsy is scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Wells said a dog, Cooper, also died in the fire.