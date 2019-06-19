Neighbors say dangerous Nexton intersection is getting worse

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A problematic intersection in the Nexton community has grown as more and more people move into the area.

We first told you about his problem a year ago. Neighbors say the only thing that has changed is an increase in traffic collisions.

Rose Drive and Brighton Park Boulevard is a main intersection in Nexton. It’s a four-way stop sign, but the problem is people just roll right through.

Viewers have sent us photographs of crashes that have happened at the intersection.

South Carolina Highway Patrol told us they responded to at least eight last year and another four so far this year, but that’s just the number the highway patrol keeps a record of.

There are numerous other smaller crashes. Several of them have resulted in serious injuries and some cars have even flipped over.

People who live in the area say they’re concerned that someone could end up getting killed.

We’ve been promised a stoplight… at least we thought we were over a year ago when the previous report was done,” said Mendi O’Neill who lives near the intersection. “Since then we’ve got some flashers in two directions, but not four. They’re mounted on the stop signs. That’s not helped, in fact it’s increasingly getting worse.”

We have reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to find out if – and when – a red light may be put up. Once we hear back, we will let you know.