SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Net International Church, Inc. on Friday will host a drive-thru food giveaway.

The event will be located at 2308 N. Main Street from 3:00 p.m. until all of the food is given away.

Participants are asked to remain in their cars and volunteers will place the food in their trucks.

The organization says that the giveaways are held monthly.