Netflix’s ‘Outer Banks’ is set to film in downtown Summerville on Friday

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Season 2 of the hit Netflix series ‘Outer Banks’ has been filming in the Lowcountry over the past few weeks, and production is taking place Friday in downtown Summerville.

Filming will get underway at Guerin’s Pharmacy on South Main Street in the evening.

“It is a big deal. I mean, we’re having more and more companies wanting to film in downtown and parks in the whole area,” said Summerville Public Information Officer, Mary Edwards.

Budweiser filmed a national commercial in Summerville last year.

Film crews from Outer Banks were seen setting up new signs and props in the windows of Guerin’s Pharmacy on Friday morning.

“We’re having more and more people wanting to come film here. So, it also says that we have a really food reputation and we’re easy to work with.”

The crew has a permit to film Friday night through Saturday evening. They will not be closing any roads, however.

Tanya Cohn was walking her dog Rocco by Guerin’s this afternoon while crews were staging the business.

“I think it’s great. This is one of the best kept secrets – Summerville – and I think any exposure that we can have, we need more people to find out about it, it’s a great community. A great place to live and visit,” she said.

Down the street at Accent on Wine; “Fame. I think it’s about time,” said Summerville resident Pamela Gordon. “No, I think it’s a good idea and I see we’re much busier since I moved here 17 years ago. There’s a lot more traffic.”

“It would be nice. I wish we could be here to actually see it, but with the COVID, maybe I’ll just have to watch it on the news,” laughed Susan Meadowcroft.

Her husband, Michael Meadowcroft, is from London. He said as more people find out about the charm of Summerville from shows like Outer Banks, they might decide to stay awhile.

“I came here just for a change of scenery and to work maybe to years. I’ve been here now 29 years and I love it, I don’t wanna go anywhere else,” he said.

A member of the crew told News 2 they are expecting the actual filming to begin sometime around 8 o’clock and will continue into early Saturday morning.