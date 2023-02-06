DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County is working to construct a new 300-acre park off Miles Jamison Road. It’s the next big step in growth for parks in the county.

“Pine Trees Park is in my district, which is really nice, but I think the most exciting part about it is when the county bought that property, we ultimately bought it before it became somewhere between 700 and 900 homes,” said Dorchester County Council Vice Chairman David Chinnis.

The county sold a portion of land to Dorchester School District 2 to build Spires Elementary; voters approved a referendum specifically to pay for new parks in the country, so some of that money is being used to develop the 300-acre property into the Pine Trace Natural Area.

“It was never timbered and planted like a lot of the woods we have around here. It’s absolutely gorgeous, and it’s the opportunity to provide some additional parks and green space,” Chinnis said.

The property is just off Miles Jamison at the roundabout. Construction costs for the project are expected to be just under $10 million.

“Money is all part of the parks bond that we passed overwhelmingly, so the same money that helped build the park at Ashley River is now building this park at pine trace.”

The park is expected to open in the summer of 2024.