SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon open an expansive commerce center in the Summerville area.

County officials said that the new commerce center, located at 130 Hodge Road, broke ground Wednesday and highlights a move to meet the demands of the fast-paced and widespread industrial market.

The commerce center will have two industrial buildings sized 533,280 square feet in total and will serve as a prospective place for distribution and manufacturing companies.

Located just off I-26, the commerce center will also have warehouses with clearance heights at 32 feet, two drive-in doors, 9’x10′ dock doors, loading bays, interior bays, and over 500 parking spaces.