New details: Children were in backseat of car shot at multiple times on Dorchester Road

CHARELSTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) on Thursday released additional details on a Wednesday afternoon shooting that temporarily shut down a portion of Dorchester Road.

According to DCSO, the occupant(s) of one car began shooting at another car on the 9900 block of Dorchester Road before both cars sped off.

Responding deputies found multiple shell casings in the westbound lane of Dorchester Road.

Shortly after arriving to the scene, deputies were alerted to a victim at Summerville Medical Center “having suspected involvement with the incident.”

When deputies arrived at Summerville Medical Center, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his right cheek. His car was parked at the entrance to the emergency room and :had apparent blood visible in the driver seat and on the driver door, and several apparent gunshot impacts in the passenger side door panel, windown, and passenger side of the front windshield.”

DCSO determined that two of the victim’s children were in the back seat of the car during the shooting, but were uninjured.