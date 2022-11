DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County will soon have a new 17,000-square-foot emergency operations and dispatch center opening next spring.

County officials say the expansive building will include the following:

45 positions on the EOC floor

20 dispatch console positions

Sleeping quarters

Secure bay for command post

Commercial kitchen

Press briefing room and broadcast connections

Consolidated county data center

The new dispatch center is due to open in Spring 2023.