DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County Fire and Rescue is adding a substation to help with additional fire coverage in the area.

“This is a substation to one of our other volunteer stations,” said Dorchester Fire and Rescue Chief Tres Atkinson. “What we’re trying to do is to help lower the ISO rating in the areas.”

The 1,000-square-foot substation is located on Sandridge Road near Wire Road. The $400,000 project will include a fire truck in place, ready to be driven when calls come in.

The ISO rating will change from a 10 to a 4. That means homes in the area will be less than five miles away from a fire station. That saves you money when it comes to fire insurance.

“Which would give them about a half-price break on their insurance,” said Atkinson.

More importantly, it will mean crews will be able to respond to your home quickly when you have a fire.

“I live about 100 yards away, right down the street behind me here. And what it means to me is a quicker response time for emergency situations in this area,” said Sinclair Brown. “I’ve been living here now for about four years and that was one of my concerns moving out here.”

“It was a needed project within the county and within District One,” said Dorchester County Councilwoman Harriet Holman.

Holman, who represents District 1, said she learned firsthand how important fire coverage is when her own home burned on October 27th, 2019.

“It was a very horrific moment. I lost my son in that fire. And it started at 4 o’clock in the morning; we all were sleeping, that makes a huge difference as well, you’re sleeping something goes wrong or happens you’re in disarray. That’s why it’s so important people have smoke alarms in their house; if it wasn’t for the smoke alarm, I not only would’ve lost my son but all of us would’ve died that particular night.”

Chief Atkinson said they are hoping to have the new substation open by the end of this year.