New plan being crafted to unite Ashley River parks in Dorchester County

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday night, Dorchester County and National Parks Service officials began working on crafting a new project to coordinate and connect outdoor recreation on the Ashley River, within the county.

The county’s Rivers and Waterways Commission met with Bill Lane of the Park Service’s Recreation, Trails and Conservation Assistance Program to workshop the beginnings of the Ashley River Recreation Master Plan.

The plan will document outdoor recreational projects that are underway along the river, make recommendations for future projects and could also encourage and organize more outdoor opportunities for residents.

Dorchester County Parks and Recreation Director Eric Davis says the plan should unite the river access points that are managed by different jurisdictions along the river including the state park, the Town of Summerville, the City of North Charleston and Dorchester County.

“The upper Ashley River is a really unique recreational opportunity, to have 15 miles or so of recreational facilities that are very close together” said Davis. “It could all be coordinated, and the plan is going to get us moving towards that goal.”

The plan will take about a year to complete. The county will be releasing more information about it in the coming months.