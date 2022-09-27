DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – A marine electrical system design company is expanding in Dorchester County.

New Wire Marine manufactures customizable, professional-grade marine products, including switch panels, electrical distribution panels, gauge and meter panels, and other electrical goods.

The company will add an 8,000-square-foot warehouse to its existing facility at the Dorchester Industrial Park. Officials said that the additional space “will more than double the current production floor size” and increase production capacity.

The $1.8 million investment will bring 38 new jobs to the area over the next five years.

West Marine said that the expansion is set to be complete by January of 2023. Click here for employment information.