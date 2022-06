DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A new library will soon open up to North Charleston book lovers living in Dorchester County.

Dorchester County leaders are holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new North Charleston Branch Library on June 27

The ceremony will start at 10 a.m. at 8690 Patriot Boulevard.

A reception will be held afterward with refreshments served.

To RSVP for the event, click here.