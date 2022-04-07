DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Weather Service on Thursday said a likely EF-0 tornado moved through Dorchester County on Tuesday.

Officials with Dorchester County Emergent Management said surveyors from the National Weather Service in Charleston were in the Harleyville area Thursday morning to investigate the potential tornado.

“Further review is required before a final intensity can be assigned,” the county’s emergency officials said.

Photo: Dorchester County Emergency Management Department

Photo: Dorchester County Emergency Management Department

Crews stopped by Harlyville before heading to survey tornado damage in Allendale, where forecasters there say an EF-3 tornado likely touched down.

Storms ripped across the state beginning Tuesday afternoon through the late evening, sparking dozens of tornado warnings across much of the state.