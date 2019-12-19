OCSO searching for missing woman and toddler

ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WCBD) – The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is searching for Ellen Peters, 34.

Peters is said to have taken a child that she is not supposed to have custody of, based on a ruling by Orangeburg County Family Court.

According to OCSO, Peters left sometime on Sunday and is believed to be driving a grey 2002 Toyota Corolla, SC license plate number 7248-MX.

Her family told OCSO that she may have relocated to Dorchester County.

A description of Peters given to OCSO states that she is white with blonde hair, 5 feet 4 inches tall, and around 150 pounds.

Anyone with information on her is asked to call OCSO at 803-534-4147 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. ​