SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Neighbors jumped into action Sunday morning when a house caught fire in Summerville’s Ashley River neighborhood.

According to Chief Bryan Ducey with Dorchester County Fire, crews responded to reports of a house fire in the Bluffs at the Ashley River around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The Dorchester County Fire says this home could’ve been a total loss if it wasn’t for the help of neighbors.

The fire started in the backyard and spread quickly inside the house.

Neighbor Tara Staup said she saw a large cloud of smoke coming from the house. Her husband Andrew went to the house and started spraying water on the flames.

“A single mom lives there,” Tara told News 2.

Two occupants and their pets were able to get out safely.

“It could’ve been so much worse if they wouldn’t have thought to grab those fire hoses or start putting water on it before they came…..this is the people you want around you,” Tara Staup said.