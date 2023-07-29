DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating the shooting of four horses in Dorchester County.

Sources tell News 2 that the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office began investigating after the horses were shot Friday in the county, one of which was killed.

Investigators are still working the case and details are limited.

News 2 spoke to the owner of the horse that was killed, who says several other horses were injured by gunshots as well.

The owner says she believes the shooter was a neighbor, and says most of the horses she owns are rescues.

Count on 2 for updates.