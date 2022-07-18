UPDATE: Officials tell News 2 that a large fuse, which would normally be used for stadium lighting, was discovered inside the school’s main building.

Crews are clearing the scene.

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious package at Ashley Ridge High School.

Law enforcement officials are working to determine the contents of that package, which News 2 learned was discovered inside the school.

The bomb squad is making entry into the building. Several units are on standby, including the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville PD, and other agencies.

The school is not currently in session; however, we are told staff members were inside the building at the time of the discovery, and an athletic team was on a field outside of the school. All have been moved away.

No other details were provided.