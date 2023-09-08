DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The body of a 3-year-old child was recovered from a retention pond in Ladson on Friday afternoon, according to officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office.

Dorchester County Dispatch received a 9-1-1 call regarding a child who went missing at the Coopers Ridge Apartments around 12:13 p.m.

Multiple agencies, including the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Summerville Police Department, and fire and rescue crews, to search for the missing toddler.

Lt. Rick Carson said about 20 minutes after arriving on the scene, officials learned the child may be in a retention pond. He said a group of rescue crews put on water gear and entered the pond where they located the child deceased shortly before 1:00 p.m.

The child is deceased, according to Lt. Carson.

The State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating, which is standard protocol for a death investigation involving a juvenile, along with the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.