Officials: Summerville woman discovered in woods killed by gunshot to the head

We now know the results of the autopsy for a Summerville murder victim.

Karen Yarbourgh’s cause of death is a gunshot to the head, according to officials. The coroner says the manner of death is a homicide and police found Karen Yarborough’s body Tuesday near Beidler Forest after her husband called 911 reporting her missing.

James Stan Yarborough, a former Summerville High School principal is now charged with killing her. He’s also charged with obstruction of justice and weapon violations.

Officials added that there is no word yet on his motive.