Oldest, longest working K-9 retires from Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said good luck and good-bye to one of its own.

Sergeant Richard Carson stated that K-9 Eiko retired today after completing over nine years of service with the agency. K-9 Eiko was partnered with Lt. Sean Napoli, the had many arrests, apprehensions, many articles located, and tons of stories to tell.

Courtesy of the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office

For an easy transition into retirement Lt. Napoli is adopting Eiko so the family he has known for almost eleven years will be his forever family.

Eiko retired as the oldest and longest working K-9 for the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Carson added.