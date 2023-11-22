SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is investigating a deadly early morning shooting in Summerville.

According to DCSO, deputies responded to a shooting in the 100 block of Sawmill Court shortly after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

One person was found dead at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound, Lt. Rick Carson said.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County EMS also responded to the scene.

Deputies said there is no threat to the community.

No arrests have been made.

This story is developing. Count on 2 for updates.