One dead following early morning collision on I-26 in Dorchester Co.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal collision that left one person dead early Tuesday morning on I-26.

According to officials, the collision occurred on I-26 W at mile marker 180 in Dorchester County. The SCHP reports that the collision involved a 2017 Mack Dump Truck and a 2018 Volkswagen Passat.

Both drivers were traveling west on I-26 when the driver of the 2018 Volkswagen Passat struck the rear of the dump truck, said officials. The driver of the Passat was wearing a seatbelt, but suffered from fatal injuries resulting in their death.

The collision remains under investigation by the SCHP.