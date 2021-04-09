One dead, one airlifted after motorhome overturns on I-95

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The SC Highway Patrol on Friday responded to a fatal collision involving a motorhome on I-95 near mile marker 77.

According to SCHP, the driver of the motorhome was traveling north on I-95 around 11:45 a.m. Friday when it ran off of the exit ramp, went down into an embankment, struck a tree, and overturned.

Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seatbelts and were entrapped following the collision.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital and the passenger died at the scene.

No further details were immediately available.