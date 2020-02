DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says that drivers should expect delays after one lane is closed in the 4400 block of Ashley River Road.

The lane was closed after a “very serious” car accident.

Drivers are asked to use caution if you are in the area.

There have been no reports of injuries at this time.

Count on us for more updates when they’re made available.