Coroner identifies victim in fatal Summerville shooting

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The victim of a deadly shooting in Summerville has been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

Officers with the Summerville Police Department were dispatched to a residence on Salisbury Drive Tuesday evening regarding a shooting incident.

Police said the scene was contained and there was no threat to the neighborhood, but one person had been injured in that shooting.

Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers on Wednesday morning announced the death of 53-year-old Paul Felkel Rush.

Brouthers said Rush was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim will undergo an autopsy Thursday morning at MUSC.

The incident remains under investigation by the Summerville Police Department and Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.