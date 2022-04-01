SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The 49th annual Flowertown Festival kicked off in Summerville on Friday. The event made its return to the spring after being canceled in 2020 and moved to the fall in 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The festival was welcomed by a large crowd on its first day. Several vendors say having the festival each spring means a lot for their business.

“We are Beyond Basic Life Skills. We have adults with intellectual disabilities and adolescents at camp learn all different kinds of life skills,” said Ashton Johnson, with Beyond Basic.

Their office is located in Summerville, but it’s their first year having a booth and selling pottery created by their client at the festival.

The Flowertown Festival boasts many food options. Long-time vendors, like Ginny’s Fudge and Nuts, traveled from north Georgia for the event.

“Ginny was my husband’s mother. We began the business, the three of us together, in that time. Our children have grown up in it; both of them have worked with us and our son remains full-time with us,” said Celia Mathews, owner, Ginny’s Fudge and Nuts.

They have been part of the Flowertown Festival since 2007.

“This is in the top 10 for us. Very easy to say. Especially as a spring event. What they do here in Summerville is amazing.”

Mathews said that even though COVID stopped the festival for a time, their family still saw support from Summerville.

“Our customers have been amazing. They’re just beautiful. We shipped a lot to Summerville during the downtime, even though we couldn’t be at the festival, our customers didn’t forget about us.”

The Summerville Family YMCA runs the festival as a fundraiser for scholarships to help people who cannot afford programs at the Y.

“This weekend is the good one. If anybody’s ever wanted to come, this is the weekend to come, it is beautiful.”

The event runs 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. on Friday, 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday.