SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- An Orangeburg man is facing multiple charges after Dorchester County deputies found drugs and weapons in his vehicle Friday night.

According to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO), deputies responded to the 1700 block of Summers Drive in Summerville shortly after 10 p.m. to reports of a large gathering and possible drag racing in the area.

“Due to the significant amount of people and some cars parked illegally, deputies exited their vehicles to conduct a foot patrol and get people moving from the area,” a DCSO news release stated.

An incident report states that deputies smelled a “overwhelming odor of marijuana” coming from one of the vehicles and conducted a search.

During the search, deputies reportedly located and seized several clear plastic bags containing a rock-like substance that tested presumptive for cocaine base, another plastic bag containing green plant material (GPM) that tested presumptive for marijuana, and a 9 mm handgun with live rounds.

Steven Saiquan McGlon, 31, was arrested and booked into the Dorchester County Detention Center on five total drug and weapons charges.

“The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work this area diligently making sure the roads are safe and to cut down on criminal activity,” the news release stated.