DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials in Dorchester County say Orangeburg Road is closed Sunday morning due to flooding.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Orangeburg Road between Hwy 17A and Dorchester Road is closed indefinitely due to part of the roadway washing out.

Traffic is being diverted at the Department of Social Services office and Ancrum Lane.

DCSO asks motorists to utilize alternate routes and be mindful of law enforcement and road crews in the area.