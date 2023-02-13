DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester County officials say a portion of Orangeburg Road reopened Monday morning after the roadway was blocked due to flooding.

Orangeburg Road between Boone Hill and Dorchester Roads was initially closed indefinitely due to the section of the roadway being washed out.

Overnight, crews with the South Carolina Department of Transportation placed a large metal plate over the damaged roadway.

Orangeburg Road is reopened for now, SCDOT said.

Officials are advising motorists in the area to travel with caution.