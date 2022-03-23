SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizers are gearing up for the annual Flowertown Festival. Last year, the event was moved from spring to fall because of a rise in COVID-19 cases. But they are back on a regular schedule in 2022.

“Last fall, when we had it after covid, after not having it for a while, weather was great, turnout was awesome,” said Joe Debney, CEO, Summerville Family YMCA. “But we’re expecting even better weather and bigger turnout. People are just really ready to come outside and enjoy Summerville.”

The festival is the annual fundraiser for the Summerville Family YMCA. They use this money for scholarships for those who cannot afford fees at the Y.

Officials say they hope to see more flowers than they did six months ago.

“There should still be some azaleas on the bushes; there was one azalea that was still in a bush in the fall, expect a lot more this year and a lot more vendors, a lot more folks coming out.”

With about 200,000 people expected to be in town for the 49th annual festival, business owners downtown, like Diane Frankenberger, the owner of People, Places and Quilts, say they are looking forward to showing people the goodness of Summerville.

“People don’t always come downtown. That’s the purpose, they go to the festival. But a lot of folks feel this is Brigadoon or Mayberry and it is. It’s just a really sweet downtown- people wave and they mean it when they say how are you doing or let me help you,” said Frankenberger. “There’s a goodness here and all the shops that are downtown are part of that goodness. And that sounds so corny but it’s the truth.”

The Flowertown Festival happens next weekend, April 1-3rd. It begins at 9:00 a.m. each day and ends at different times each evening.