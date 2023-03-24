SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville’s annual springtime festival will celebrate a milestone when it returns next weekend.

The Flowertown Festival will celebrate its 50th anniversary from March 31 through April 2nd.

“We’ve been doing it for a very long time, obviously, in Summerville and we’re super excited this one is going to be the 50th,” said Joe Debney, CEO of the Summerville Family YMCA, who puts on the event each year.

Debney said he expects the weather to be nice and noted that there are some azaleas on bushes throughout the town, which are a symbol of the festival.

“In the past, we used to have posters and pens- we’re bringing that back this year. We’re gonna have a membership tent for programs that we offer to the community,” he said.

The annual festival is a major fundraiser for the Summerville Family YMCA.

“The monies that we raise from this festival go back to our community health program. They go back into our swim program. They go back into our programs to help people live a healthier lifestyle,” he said.

Somewhere between 200,000 and 250,000 people typically visit the festival over the three-day weekend.

“Expect some crowds,” he said. “There’s going to be a lot of folks; a ton of food trucks, a ton of vendors, be prepared to just be mingling with your neighbors.”

Debney encourages everyone to come out and enjoy what Summerville and Dorchester County have to offer.

The 50th Flowertown Festival will take place Friday, March 31 through Sunday, April 2, and is free to attend; however, some activities at the festival may come at a cost.