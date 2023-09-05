DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dorchester District Two (DD2) is celebrating more than 100 students selected as South Carolina Junior Scholars.

South Carolina Junior Scholars is a program administered by the South Carolina Department of Education that recognizes eighth-grade students with exceptional PSAT / NMSQT scores.

According to DD2, over 100 students were selected as South Carolina Junior Scholars for the 2022-2023 school year.

Junior Scholars receive an Award of Merit and invitations to summer opportunities at participating South Carolina universities and the Governor’s School for Science and Math.

Students with PSAT / NMSQT scores over 550 or higher on the ‘Evidence-Based Reading and Writing’ portion or 530 or higher on the mathematics section of the test are selected for the Junior Scholars program.

DD2 families can register their students for 2023-2024 PSAT / NMSQT testing through September 15 on the DD2 Parent Portal. Testing is $18 and can be paid with cash or a check made payable to the student’s school.

PSAT / NMSQT scores will be available in December and SC Junior Scholar selections will be released in 2024.