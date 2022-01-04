Over 300 Dorchester District Two students, staff members test positive for COVID-19 following winter break

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – Over 300 Dorchester District Two (DD2) students and staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 as in-person classes resume following winter break.

According to the DD2 dashboard, 219 students and 107 staff members reported positive tests as of January 3, bringing the total to 326.

The number of COVID-19 related absences jumps even higher when student and staff quarantines are factored in.

As of January 3, 324 students and 10 staff members were in quarantine.

Over the course of the 2021-22 school year, 2,561 students and 407 staff members have tested positive to date.

