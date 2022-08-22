DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – An overdose prevention training course will be offered in Dorchester County on August 31.

According to Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission will host overdose prevention training for International Overdose Awareness Day.

The session will provide training on what to look for during an overdose and how to help.

Narcan, Fentanyl test strips, and Deterra disposal bags will be distributed.

The event will be held on August 31 at 5:30 p.m. at the Dorchester County Library.

Dorchester Alcohol and Drug Commission’s community overdose prevention training is free to attend.