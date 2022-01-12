Overturned 18 wheeler with entrapment closes portion of Highway 17A in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer with entrapment has closed a section of Highway 17 Alt in Ridgeville.

Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office told News 2 Highway 17 A is “closed indefinitely” between Canaan Road and Clubhouse Road.

There are injuries related to the crash.

Motorists should find another route. Trooper Nick Pye with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said drivers traveling from Summerville on US 17A will take Canaan Road to SC 61 to get to Walterboro.

Those traveling from Walterboro on US 17 Alt will take Clubhouse Road to SC 165 to Summerville.