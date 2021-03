UPDATE: Highway 78 and 178 have reopened.

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Highway 78 in Dorchester County is closed in both directions due to an overturned logging truck.

Officials with Dorchester County say the closure is near Highway 178.

The estimated time to reopen the roadways is unknown. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

