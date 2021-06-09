Owner of ‘Just Eat This’ food truck arrested for tax evasion

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The owner of Dorchester County Food Truck ‘Just Eat This’ was arrested on Wednesday for tax evasion.

Christopher Casner (49) failed to report over $470,000 in sales, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

Investigators began looking into Casner when he was audited “for periods May 2013 and May 2016 after failing to… file state Sales Tax returns.” Bank records revealed that “Casner underreported sales from October 2017 through September 30, 2020.”

He avoided paying $33,125 in state Sales Tax.

Casner could face up to five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count if convicted.