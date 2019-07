SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Good news, Summerville! The wildly popular Page’s Okra Grill is coming to Nexton!

According to a post on Facebook, the restaurant, which offers ‘scratch-made southern food,’ closed on their new property this week and said they are excited to bring Page’s to “such a great community.”

Page’s hopes to have the new restaurant open in the Fall of 2020.