Parents concerned about a plan that could split students up in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A plan to change which elementary school some students will attend in Dorchester District 2 is causing concern among parents.

Erik Garris, who lives in Cedar Grove, says he did his homework before moving into the neighborhood.

“It’s a small community, about 330 houses – a lot of young kids, a lot of Fort Dorchester elementary kids,” he said describing the area. “We researched this neighborhood a long time and it is zoned exactly where we want to go; I built here almost 5 years ago and I have a kindergartner and we were looking forward to the fruits of that school for the next few years and now it looks like they’re trying to cut it out from right underneath us.”

100 Kids from Cedar Grove and Cedar Grove Apartments would move from Fort Dorchester Elementary to Eagle’s Nest starting next year.

157 Pye Elementary students would also be moved. Pye Students in Brookhaven, Honey Ridge/Oakmont, Tranquil Estates, Summerwood, and Cooper’s Ridge would move to Sires Elementary.

Pye students in Grand Oaks Preserve and Avenue of the Oaks would move to Oakbrook Elementary.

The district is holding a meeting Wednesday night at Fort Dorchester and again on February 27th at Pye Elementary to discuss the changes.

Garris says he and his neighbors in Cedar Grove are concerned about the performance of Eagles Nest compared to Fort Dorchester.

“This is from the 2019 South Carolina readiness scores – if you average the third, fourth and fifth grade in English and language arts you have our school being at 73.23 theirs being a 42.13,” he said. “So, less than half their students meet or exceed expectations; 31% difference same thing in math. There’s a 34.57% difference.”

Wednesday night’s meeting begins at 6 o’clock at Fort Dorchester Elementary.