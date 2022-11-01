DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A dozen candidates are running for a spot on the Dorchester District 2 school board. But parents say they have some specific issues on their minds before casting their vote in the November 8 election.

Once votes are counted on election day, the top four candidates will fill four seats on the board.

Candidates include Kellie Bates, Justin Farnsworth, Gail Hughes, Bob McGuigan, Erica Miller, Trindell Miller, Debbie Polk, Cynthis Powell, Frankie Staropoli, Jimmy Tupper, Eric Unger, and Hester Young.

Farnsworth and Hughes are running for re-election.

“My only concern is that we get members on the school board who are going to be fair to all children,” said Stephenia Thomas, a concerned grandparent. “Safety is a main issue. I have grands in pretty much all of Dorchester County schools and I’d like to make sure they are safe.”

Donna Duncan echoed her concerns, saying safety is a top issue. “Whether you have children or not in schools, safety is first,” she said.

For parents like Tank Bryant, transportation remains top of mind when casting a ballot for school board this election. “I’m pretty satisfied with the education both of my kids are getting,” he said. “The bus situation – not knowing when the buses are coming. My wife has to deal with that in the mornings, so that’s really the main concern I have.”

The Dorchester County Republican Party has endorsed six candidates in this race including Kellie Bates, Bob McGuigan, Erica Miller, Frankie Starapoli, Jimmy Tupper and Eric Unger.

“The way in which we chose the candidates to support was threefold. First, they needed to be a member of our organization. Second, they needed to have a demonstrated voting history for Republicans in primaries and third, they needed to return our candidate survey with satisfactory answers,” explained Steven Wright, Chairman, Dorchester GOP.

The County’s Democratic Party did not endorse candidates.