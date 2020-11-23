Passenger dead after dump truck overturns on US 78 in Ridgeville, SCHP says

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – One person was killed when a dump truck overturned while traveling on Highway 78 in Ridgeville early Monday morning.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on US 78 at Highway 27 around 5:15 a.m.

Troopers say the dump truck was traveling on Highway 27 when it attempted to make a left turn onto US 78 westbound, but the truck ran off the roadway and overturned.

The driver was taken to Trident Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger was killed in the crash.

Officials say both were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash.

The victim’s name will be released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.