Report: Pedestrian killed in crash on I-95 matched description of shoplifting suspect

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that happened on I-95 early Thursday morning, which may have involved a shoplifting suspect.

According to Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell, a 2007 GMC Sierra pick-up truck was traveling northbound on I-95 near mile marker 84 when they struck a pedestrian around 5:47 a.m.

Trooper Tidwell said the pedestrian was crossing the interstate from the median to the shoulder when they were struck.

The driver of the pick-up was the only occupant inside the truck and was not injured; however, the pedestrian was transported to Trident Medical Center in North Charleston where they later died.

According to an incident report from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to reports of a shop lifting from a Pilot gas station on Charleston Highway in St. George before the fatal crash occurred.

A clerk at the store told investigators that the suspect was walking around the store looking at cell phone accessories. She said he remained near the back of the line before walking out of the store carrying beer and a pack of three t-shirts.

While investigating the shoplifting case, authorities received word of a man matching the suspect’s descripting laying on the side of I-95.

The report shows the pedestrian, later identified as Jeremiah Rivers, was coughing up blood and had several cuts on his body.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.