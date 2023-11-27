ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCBD)- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a pickup truck Sunday night in Dorchester County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened shortly after 7:30 p.m. on US-78 near East George Street in St. George.

Master Trooper Gary Miller said a 2006 Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling westbound on US-78 when it fatally struck a pedestrian walking along the roadway.

The victim has not yet been identified by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

Miller said the driver of the truck was not injured.

SCHP is investigating.