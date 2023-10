SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A pedestrian was struck and killed on Dorchester Road over the weekend.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department said the collision happened near the Sonic on Dorchester Road around 10:00 p.m.

The name of the victim has not yet been released by the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office.

Police say the crash is under investigation. No other details were provided.