SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a deadly early-morning hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian in Summerville.

Master Trooper Brian Lee said the crash happened on the 200 block of 3rd street in Summerville around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver was traveling on 3rd street, hit a pedestrian, and drove away, Lee said.

The victim was deceased at the scene and has not been identified.

Lee said the involved vehicle is “unknown.”

SCHP’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team is investigating. Count on 2 for updates.