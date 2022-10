DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- A 39-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening in Dorchester County.

A 2014 Dodge Durango was traveling eastbound on Ashley Phosphate Road around 8:30 p.m. when the crash occurred, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified as Daniel Paul Hanf of North Charleston, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

The crash is under investigation.