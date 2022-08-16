SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Summerville High School was placed in a brief lockdown Tuesday morning after a pellet gun was found on school property.

District officials said the discovery came after a student thought they saw a gun on a bus and reported it to staff.

Summerville Police said a male student was found with the pellet gun inside his bookbag, which they said was discovered inside the school.

The student was taken into custody.

“We went into a soft lockdown and reported the concern to the Summerville Police Department,” officials said. “The police investigated, determined it was a pellet gun, and confiscated it. We take all threats seriously, and it is our top priority to provide students and staff a safe school environment.”

The district made clear that all students and staff were safe. “We appreciate the vigilance and quick response of students, staff, and law enforcement.”

Tuesday marked the second day of school for students in Dorchester District 2.