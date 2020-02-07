People living in the Twin Lakes community want help with flooded roads – but who is responsible?

KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Lowcountry woman is looking for help over flooding problems in Dorchester County.

Flooding has been a major concern on Weir Street in the Twin Lakes community. Roads in the area are flooding on a regular base and neighbors say they would like to see something done to prevent that.

“I’ve lived out there for about 30 years and multiple times it floods – it comes from the upstate and every high tide it’s worse. Sometimes I can’t get home, I have to take a boat to get out to go to work, and during the hundred-year flood we were flooded there for eight days,” said Amanda Wise.

Wise said it’s not really a new problem, but it’s one she would love to see if anything can be done to address it.

“I mean just to make it an easier place to live. I mean, we love living out there, but I don’t want to ruin my car and I don’t want my car to drift off it was flooding over the road. So, I was scared with my son- I had his father take him in the truck just to be a little bit safer.”

It has been dangerous before.

“The hundred-year flood they came out, they had to get horses from down the street because it was so full it was up to 6-feet up to the bottom of the stop sign and they sent out those big huge rescue trucks and the rescue truck got stuck and had to get rescued.”

The State Department of Transportation says that since the state maintenance ends before the flooded portions of the road, Dorchester County would be responsible for the roads.

Dorchester County Public Works did not respond to our request for comment.

“I just would like to see if anybody can help and I would be very, very appreciative and thankful.”

If we find out more about what could be done to help alleviate this flooding problem, we’ll let you know.