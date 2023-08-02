SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – State health officials say a person was exposed to a rabid bat in Summerville.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said a bat that was found near Old Trolley Road and Dorchester Road tested positive for rabies.

It was submitted to DHEC’s lab for testing on July 31 and confirmed to have rabies on Tuesday.

An individual who was exposed to the rabid bat has been referred to their healthcare provider, according to DHEC.

State health officials say you should never handle a bat – alive or dead – with your bare hands. “Any bat that could have had potential contact with people, pets or livestock should be safely trapped in a sealed container and not touched,” they said. “Never release a bat that has potentially exposed a person or pet. Once a bat is released, it cannot be tested for rabies.”

There have been 39 cases of rabid animals in South Carolina this year.